Chukwudi Nweje

Lagosians have been charged to always demand performance report from political office holders before returning them to office.

Senator representing Lagos West zone, Solomon Adeola, gave the charge in Lagos during a youth entrepreneurship training of women on vocational skills in collaboration with the National Productivity Centre, Abuja.

“You should begin to interrogate political office holders on what they have done for you before you vote them back into office. What I am doing here today is simply bringing dividends of democracy to you and empowering you. We are not campaigning. As long as you reside within Lagos West, irrespective of your political affiliation, it is my duty to bring dividends of democracy to you. This programme would have held a long time ago but for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A total of 700 persons were trained and given cash and start-up materials.

They were trained in the fields of hairdressing, soap making, phone repairs, make-up artist/gele tying.

Director-General of the National Productivity Centre, Mr Bashir Agor, said the programme is special because it is being carried out in partnership with the National Productivity Centre.

Adeola said he had earlier empowered over 200 secondary school students with laptop computers and donated two laptops to each secondary school in Lagos West.

“I distributed over 200 laptop computers to the best students in schools in Lagos West, we also trained teachers in secondary schools in Lagos West and gifted two laptops per school. This programme will be an ongoing thing.”