Theodore Ekechi

The September 19 and October 10 governorship elections that gave resounding victories to the candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Ondo State counterpart and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu may have come and gone, but its outcome signified that Nigeria voters are no longer docile.

As a patriotic Nigerian and a law abiding citizen of this great country who in times like this should rise above partisan proclivity, I am particularly marveled even delighted at the high level of comportment not only by voters, but also the professionalism displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the combined team of security agencies, including the police, army, civil defence and DSS during these elections. Their conformity to the law, adherence to neutrality and strict obedience to maintain law and order ensured a level playing ground that ultimately allowed the voters to cast their votes without any fear of intimidation or molestation. And comprehensively, it was a desired result that was collectively achieved.

Pointedly, President Muhammadu Buhari, deserves a special commendation for resisting the temptation of meddlesomeness, but instead toed to his endearing and enduring resolve of keeping to his words of not having or showing any vested or pecuniary interest in any election. In view of that, his avowed integrity blossomed beyond boundaries.

Having worked closely at the high echelon of the two previous presidential campaign directorates, I can vouch for him that he has never deliberately interfered with any election, including his own. As a matter of fact, the president has never deliberately influenced the outcome of any election. Rather, on numerous occasions, prior to 2015, he had been the victim of election manipulations who has always advocated that votes must count in the determination of mandates.

In many ways than one, the conduct and subsequent outcome of the last Edo and Ondo governorship elections are not merely a victory for Governors Obaseki and Akeredolu, but victories for the two states and her people as well as Nigeria as a country. It is equally victories for constitutional democracy and party politics. It was an epoch that has added value to our sense of constitutionalism and electioneering. Edo and Ondo 2020 has fundamentally strengthened Nigerians confidence and trust in our democratic processes, procedures and institutions.

Therefore, the lesson our great party, APC, and the main opposition party, PDP, must learn is that the recent EndSARS peaceful protest by Nigeria youths until it was hijacked by hoodlum showed that young people deserve and desire our best eleven to lead the country in 2023 and if any party or politician thinks or act otherwise, they do so at own peril.

The EndSars protest probably did not start at Lekki Tollgate; rather it began in Edo and Ondo governorship elections when youths through their votes protested previous governments’ negligence of their plight hence few weeks after these elections they engaged in a peaceful protest throughout the country. They did not only cast their votes for their choice candidates in Edo and Ondo, they ensured that their votes counted.

Therefore, now that is clear that youths have reclaimed the nation from the older generation, it is interesting to note that they hold the ace through the ballot on who will preside over the affairs of the country in 2023 and beyond.

What played out in Edo and Ondo poll clearly demonstrates that our country’s political growth and development is gradually, but steadily evolving. The high point of it all is that Nigeria is on a jive to greatness. And this is as instructive as it is commendable.

Perhaps, and this is really dramatic and remarkable, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, those who regaled us some years ago that they would bring to an end the tragic, even evil menace of dynasty of god-fatherism in Edo State, nay Nigeria politics, never, indeed, practically understood the importance and full interpretation of their much echoed symbolic words. As fate would have it, those who played god have become the victims of their own plot. What a dramatic irony? What a fate? What a poetic justice?

While it would be fool hardy to believe that the race to the Government Houses were concluded without factoring, particularly in our own clime, that the elections process stretches to the highest adjudicating court in the land, in this case, the Supreme Court; but at the height of it all, the central theme of it all is that, nobody is a superman, not even the now trending Governor Nyesom Wike- he would not have done anything if there was no level playing ground – a compelling reason both Governors Obaseki, Akeredolu, the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be humble in victory.

Above all it has done on leaders that the youths who the future of our great country belongs have risen to take their place in all sphere of governance, hence the reason they must be carried along at this critical period of our national development.

Moreover, as the government of President, Muhammadu Buhari strives to meet the demands of the youths, I urge youths to sheath their sword, retreat and embrace dialogue as that is the best way to resolve issues in any democracy. I advise youths to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) just like Americans did in the just concluded Presidential election in that country that saw the ousting of Donald Trump by Joseph Biden through the ballot and not through violence.

At least, we have all known now that as leaders, we must carry all stakeholders along, respect other leaders’ opinions and feelings, with the hard lesson that god-fatherism and supermen have no place again in our body polity even in the United States of America.

It’s our hope that other future elections should follow suite – that, without the support of the people, no leader, no matter how strong, can survive. This is the strong indication, thereof the earlier this is understood, the better.

Dr. Ekechi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, writes from Lagos