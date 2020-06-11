Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has granted amnesty to 28 inmates serving various jail terms at the Federal Correctional Centre, Olokola.

The Governor said his action was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph D of sub-section (1), Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended,

He said the gesture was in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

In a letter addressed to the Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service, Akure, Governor Akeredolu ordered that 13 of the inmates be discharged out of the facility accordingly and forthwith, while 10 on death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment and five on life imprisonment were commuted to various terms of imprisonment.

The 13 inmates serving various terms of imprisonment were pardoned having served substantial portions of their sentences.

In the same vein, the 10 condemned inmates had been duly convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, while five were duly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Governor advised the pardoned inmates to make good use of the opportunity offered them by their release to turn a new leaf and never be involved in crime.