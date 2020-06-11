Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a genuine democrat for instituting June 12 as Nigeria Democracy Day.

The ruling partparty further stressed that he has displayed political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, to commemorate Democracy Day, the ruling party urged Nigerians to make democracy a way of life, congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 event.

“The APC congratulates Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day. Undoubtedly, the declaration of June 12 as the Nigeria’s Democracy Day by the APC-led federal government, has further cemented the credentials of President Buhari as a true and genuine democratic.

“President Buhari displayed political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“In the annals of our nation’s political trajectory, June 12 would remain a historic day. This undisputed fact, which President Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, is a testament of our party’s appreciation on the huge significance of the day.

“Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, with a view to entrenching its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country,” the statement read.