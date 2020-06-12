PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has pardoned 73 inmates to mark

the 2020 Democracy Day in exercise of his prerogative power of mercy,

Mohammed announced this at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly

appointed Special Adviser on Legal Affairs, Barrister Kefas Magaji, at

the Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi.

He said the pardon was part of his administration’s desire to deepen

democracy in the state.

“As part of our solidarity to the celebration of Democracy Day, I

granted amnesty to 73 inmates, some government functionaries will also

go round and assist less privileged citizens,” he said

The Governor assured that the State Executive Council would continue

to work as a team ensure the progress and development of the state.

” Our cabinet in Bauchi is a collective cabinet, we work together as a

team and despite the modest achievements we recorded, we must do a lot

as Bauchi is left behind because of sharp practices of the past,” he

said.

Mohammed charged Keffas tasked to justify the confidence reposed in

him by assisting the state government to succeed on legal matters.

He also enjoined Dr Aliyu Gital, who was sworn in as special Adviser

on agricultural matters, to come up with initiatives that will ensure

effective implementation of government’s agricultural policy.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the two advisers to

deliver as expected, the governor called on them to work closely with

their colleagues in the cabinet to achieve the set objectives