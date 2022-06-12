From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for imortalising MKO Abiola with June 12 democracy day.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, the Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON), described June 12, 1993 as a watershed in Nigeria’s liberal democracy that ended military reign.

Okechukwu specifically commended Buhari for announcing that Nigerians must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993.

According to him; “June 12 1993 is a watershed in our liberal democracy, which bade goodbye to the military, birthed the zoning convention of rotation of president from north to south, and created the material conditions for multiparty system and free, fair and transparent elections, hence has strengthened our democratic institutions.

“For this one salutes MKO Abiola and all the fallen heros for paying the ultimate and supreme price for democracy. One also commends President Buhari for imortalising MKO Abiola and as he said in his Democracy Day speech, “We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future.”

“By God’s Grace Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC; as the only crusader in the June 12 struggle contesting for president in 2023 will preside over the 30th anniversary of June 12th,” Okechukwu noted.

