Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urged the people of the state to use the occasion of the June 12 Democracy Day to pray for improved peace, security and development in the state and the nation at large.

He made the call in a message signed by Mr Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the governor in Damaturu on Friday.

Celebrated for the first time on June 12, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 recognised the outcome of the country’s June 12, 1993, Presidential Election and declared June 12 as national Democracy Day instead of May 29.

The Yobe governor, therefore, said that the Democracy Day occasion should be used to appreciate Almighty Allah for the uninterrupted democratic governance enjoyed in the country.

He noted that democracy had undoubtedly propelled speedy development in Yobe, which had to be sustained and improved upon for increased development.

He added that “Yobe has moved so fast with lots of programmes and projects executed by various governments, which improved the lives of our people.

“We should, therefore, use the occasion of the Democracy Day to thank Almighty Allah for His mercies.

“Our people have had the opportunity of participating in governance through elected representatives to defend their interests at all levels and this has translated into purposeful governance and development.”

He assured that his administration would promote democracy, healthy competition, rule of law and equality.

Buni urged the people to remain law abiding, promote peaceful coexistence and be vigilant on issues that are inimical to peace.

He expressed optimism that in spite of the challenges faced by the country, Nigeria would emerge stronger. (NAN)