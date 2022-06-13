The 2022 Democracy Day celebration activities have commenced at the Eagle Square, Abuja, with the marching of Commander Guards Brigade general salutes.

The Guard Commander took his position and salute at 9 a.m.

This would be followed by the arrival of special dignitaries, including the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.); Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Others include former presidents and vice presidents; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; ministers and members of the National Assembly.

Also expected at the venue are permanent secretaries and heads of federal ministries and parastatals.

Some of the dignitaries already seated are service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Amb. Babagana Kingibe.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .