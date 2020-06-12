Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has sent a letter of congratulation to the exceptional Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade as he marks his 5th Democracy day in office.

In a letter signed by the Honorable Commissioner in Calabar, the state capital on Friday she praised the Governor for giving the state what she described as “purposeful leadership in the past 5 years”, adding that the government has provided dividends of democracy to the masses.

She urged Cross Riverians to use the occasion to pursue and promote issues that cement progress and development of the state without chaos and destructive politics.

“Our democracy has grown by leaps and bounds in the past years, and Nigeria and Cross Riverians deserve a pat on the back.

“This occasion, therefore, calls for a re-dedication of ourselves to pursuing those ideals that promote love, togetherness and national co-existence,’’ it said.

” Despite the outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic globally, the State under His Excellency, Senator Prof Ben Ayade has done extremely well to remedy his people from the economical effects associated with the pandemic through his massive job creation and industrialization drive in the state. Everyone in the health sector have worked hard following the directives of the Governor who based his response on prevention, leading to a situation where the state is yet to record a case.

The statement also commended the Speaker Cross River State house of assembly, Honorable members and Cross Riverians for their resilience and contributions to the sustenance of democracy in the 21 unbroken Democratic years.