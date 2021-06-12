From Tony John, Port Harcourt

As Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day, some groups in Rivers State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against the federal government over issues bordering on insecurity, violation of human rights and non-compliance to the constitution of the country.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), who marched along the streets of Port Harcourt, claimed that Nigerians have not felt the positive impact of the democratic system, especially under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of the leaders of CSOs including their Leader, Enefaa Georgewill, who spoke to newsmen alleged that the current administration is in the habit of not obeying court orders and also, not proactive on the issues of security of lives and property, as well as infringing on the right of citizens.

The CSOs’ leaders called for the resignation of President Buhari, saying he is not able to democratically handle the country.

On their part, leaders of the Take Back Movement, Rivers State chapter, frowned at the recent ban on the use of Twitter in Nigeria by the president and insisted that the President must leave the office for not ensuring a democratic system of government.

The group also threatened to continue with their protest, if the government fails to adhere to their demands.

State Commissioner of Police Friday Eboka, who supervised the protest in Port Harcourt, commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition and urged them to maintain the order for the interest of the state.