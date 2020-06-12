Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Joseph Bassey, has called on Security Chiefs to improve on intelligence gathering to stem insecurity in the country.

Bassey told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Calabar that insecurity had continued to threaten the peace and economic growth of the country.

He noted that the recent killings in Borno and Katsina states were ‘painful’, adding that Security Chiefs in the country should rise up to the challenge and forestall further occurrences.

He lamented that most Nigerians have been displaced from their ancestral homes due to the activities of bandits and Boko Haram, especially in some states in the North East.

The Deputy Speaker advised President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the Security Chiefs and bring in new hands with fresh ideas to tackle the insurgents.

“For me, I think there is a lot to be done in the area of security. The military and all relevant security agencies must rise up and stop these insurgents from killing innocent Nigerians.

“As a country, we need to have a sincere approach towards dealing with matters of insecurity. The issue of killings across the country is taking another dimension and these should be a thing of concern to all of us.

“Nigerian soldiers are one of the most gallant military forces in the world when it comes to ground fighting, I want to urge the military to come out with new operational strategies towards handling these issue of bandits and Boko Haram.

“The President should overhaul the Security Chiefs and bring in new hands because the present ones seems to be running out of ideas or lacking the necessary zeal to further with the operation,” he said.

He said that it was pathetic that even under the COVID-19 pandemic, bandits were entering some communities to kill innocent Nigerians.

Bassey also advocated for more funding for security agencies and provision of modern equipment to aid their operations. (NAN)