From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and senator representing Plateau Central, Senator Hezakiah Ayuba Dimka, has expressed hope that despite the security challenges the country is grappling with, the nation has achieved unity in diversity.

Senator Dimka, in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, noted that the country would attain great feat working together and collaborating towards sustaining the unity of the nation.

He said there was no better way to be part of the Democracy Day than to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the unique day.

“In the last 22 years of uninterrupted celebration of democracy, Nigerians have gone through challenges that certainly have tested the souls of men and women. The nation has had to grapple with the economy, insecurity, health concerns and all manner of criminalities, which include kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. All of these have tested the elasticity of our patience,” he said, adding, “while admitting that there’s hope and light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot but channel our energies to concrete dialoguing between and amongst the various regions and ethnic groups that make the federation.”