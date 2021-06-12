From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has assured residents of the state of adequate security on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The police chief, who disclosed that there is no restriction of lawful movement, warned residents against criminal activities, as perpetrators would not be spared.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, and made available to reporters on Friday evening, explained that he has ordered the deployment of additional operatives to complement the efforts of the existing ones in all strategic points in the state to ensure a hitch free celebration.

The statement, entitled “Democracy Day : Ekiti State CP Assures Adequate Security, Warns Against Criminal Activities”, reads :

“In view of the forthcoming 2021 Democracy Day celebration, the Ekiti State Police Command, under the leadership of CP TUNDE MOBAYO, assures members of the public of adequate security to ensure a hitch free celebration across the state.

“The Commissioner has ordered the deployment of additional operatives to complement the existing ones in all strategic points in the State and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses without any form of apprehension while in the mood of celebration as there is no restriction of lawful movements across the State comes June 12, 2021.

“The CP advises everyone to shy away from any act that could jeopardize the efforts of the security Operatives in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the Citizens as well as a peaceful atmosphere in our society as anyone found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public are enjoined to report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.”