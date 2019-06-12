Former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on the political class to adhere to the tenets of democracy, for the sake of nation-building.

According to Kalu, Nigeria’s democracy is gradually improving, adding that the people’s will must be upheld in elections for the sustenance of democracy.

Acknowledging the importance of democracy to a nation, the former governor urged government all levels to live up to expectations.

In a statement released by his Media Office, yesterday, in commemoration of Democracy Day, Kalu applauded the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in taking Nigeria to greater heights.

He said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day as a mark of honour to the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“The decision of president Buhari to immortalise Abiola was well received with commendations from different quarters. It is indeed remarkable and historic.

“Nigeria’s founding fathers, including Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Ladoke Akintola and others, laid a good foundation for Nigeria’s democracy.

“The political class must sustain the hard earned legacies of these patriotic Nigerians, who served the country in different capacities selflessly and meritoriously.

“As politicians, we must embrace the virtues of democracy anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

“The essence of democracy is good governance and genuine leadership that will transform the lives of the people.

“The electorate must benefit from dividends of democracy in terms of accessible roads, free health care, quality and affordable education, internal security, food security, social investments and social safety nets among others”

The former governor, while appealing to politicians to shun hate speeches, added that politics is not a do-or-die affair,.

Kalu cautioned Nigerians against electing people with no proven track record of achievements, stressing that only selfless individuals should occupy elective positions.

The former governor also charged prominent Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the late Abiola by embracing philanthropy, and stressed that the late business mogul’s memories will forever linger in the minds of the people.