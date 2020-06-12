As Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day today, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has received a unanimous verdict from former governors and leaders across the state for his administration’s achievements.

Cutting across party lines, the comments by the leaders, noted for their independent outlook, offer a largely unvarnished assessment of Governor Ugwuanyi’s stewardship since his inauguration on May 29, 2015.

“Ugwuanyi has done very well,” Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State, said.

“From education to roads, he has performed very well,” he added.

According to Nwobodo, who was also a senator, another pleasant quality of the governor lies in the fact that he doesn’t relate with people on the basis of their political affiliations. “He knows nothing called opposition,” he said, noting that such disposition has helped in enthroning peace and security in Enugu State.

Former governor of old Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, also spoke about the current administration in superlative terms.

“Ugwuanyi has done creditably well these past five years,” he opines, adding that the governor was “very meticulous” in his choice of what he wanted to do in government. “From the outset, he chose touching the lives of the masses as his priority. And he has been magnificent in this regard,” he said.

On his part, a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the “immense capacity, courage and wisdom, poise and panache” he has demonstrated in managing the state’s affairs. “His administration has prioritised justice and fairness to all, peace, security and prosperity to our people, economic empowerment and infrastructural renewal.

“He (Ugwuanyi) scores impressively high on security, urban renewal, rural development, political inclusiveness and forbearance, improvements in healthcare and basic education, industrial harmony as well as a workforce motivated by prompt payment of salaries and other incentives. He has shown remarkable leadership in times of adversity and kept our state relatively safe from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic,”

Speaking in the same vein, Justina Ezeh, noted that Enugu State has witnessed an “uncommon transformation, peace and security of lives and property” under Ugwuanyi’s leadership and thanked God for giving the state a “humble personality” like him.

Describing the governor’s five years in office as “very awesome for the people of Enugu State,” she said: “Look at the way he is quietly developing our rural communities; look at how he caters for the welfare of the poor; look at how he empowers our traders and employs our youths.”

For Rex Onyeabo, the verdict on Governor Ugwuanyi’s five years in office is emphatic. “Ugwuanyi has done extremely well. He is one of the best governors that have ruled Enugu State. I’m saying this with every sense of responsibility,” Onyeabo said.