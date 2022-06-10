The Federal Government has declared June 13, as public holiday, to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Democracy Day, a public holiday to commemorate the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, which holds every June 12, until June 6, 2018, was held every May 29.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

Aregbesola, admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the long journey the country has made towards the enthronement of a civil democratic order, before Independence till date and the sacrifices of the nation’s patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges the country had faced and overcome, including a civil war.

