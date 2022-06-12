From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has tasked citizens to ensure that they get their Permanent Voters Card PVC to enable them to exercise their civic rights and sustain democracy for good governance in the country.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker Jibrin Gwamna send to Daily Sun on Sunday, quotes the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi as describing the day as unique and worthy of celebration as it defines the historic journey of Nigeria.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule and the entire citizens of Nigeria on this year’s democracy day celebration while advising the people, especially those who do not have Permanent Voters Card PVC to ensure that they get it considering its benefits in this present democratic dispensation.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi while assuring that the 6th Nasarawa State House of Assembly under his watch will continue to do its best in ensuring that the much-needed dividends of democracy is provided to the people, hailed and acknowledged the giant contributions of the nation’s founding fathers whom he said their efforts will never be in vain.

He further called on citizens to keep the hope alive, support government and leaders at all levels to succeed and continue to pray for the nation to overcome its security and other challenges that bedevil it.

