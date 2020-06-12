Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has granted absolute pardon to seven prisoners in a gesture to express gratitude to God for guiding him in office for the past five years.

Lalong stated this during a State Broadcast to mark the 2020 democracy day and said his rescue administration has restored peace in the state and improved the condition of living of people in the state.

“In the spirit of the 2020 Democracy Day and in thanksgiving to God for guiding us through the last five years, and in exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), after due consultation with The State Advisory Council On Prerogative Of Mercy, I have granted absolute pardon to seven Prisoners.”

He said the pardon were granted for reasons of good conduct with effect from the different dates of sentences. The concerned persons.

Lalong told citizens to bear in mind the critical role they are expected to play in sustaining democratic values in the country.

“We all have to bear in mind that we have a role to play in not only sustaining the democratic culture, but also standing up for good governance and politics that seeks to serve rather than be served.

“Those of us in one position of authority or the other must serve with the fear of God and accountability to the people we serve.We have to work together in overcoming poverty, insecurity, religious fanatism, ethnic bigotry, lawlessness, political rascality and corruption which are major threats to our democracy and national cohesion.

“Only when democracy translates into better living standards for the people and promotes human dignity that we shall claim to have achieved progress. Until then, we have to continue to play our part in ensuring that nothing overshadows our quest for a better society.”