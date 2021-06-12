From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on the Federal Government to urgently convoke a national dialogue over worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The students who made this call during a press conference in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration said that students have been major victims of insecurity in the country.

NANS National Public Relations Officer, Victor Ezenagu who addressed the conference in Enugu on Saturday said that cases of banditry, herdsmen attacks, operations of the unknown gunmen and kidnapping of students required a radical and urgent move by government to salvage the situation.

Demands made by the students include that, “Government at all levels rise up to the occasion and secure the lives and property of Nigerians which is their first and most important constitutional duty.

“That the security architecture around our campuses be re-jigged to ensure maximum security for Nigerian Students studying anywhere in Nigeria and that the Federal Government as a matter of urgency should convoke a national dialogue to discuss the way forward for the nation.

On the suspension of micro blogging site, Twitter, by the Federal Government, the students said that, “government should rescind the suspension of Twitter because it remains one of the most viable platforms where our students connect with their counterparts across the globe.”

Ezenagu also dispelled the rumour making the rounds that leaders of the student association were paid to suspend its planned nationwide protest stating that the suspension of the protest was necessary to avoid a clash of interest and clash with security agencies.