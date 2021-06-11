By Joe Apu
Saturday, June 12 marks Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration and the Navy Sailing Club is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that the day is memorable for sailors and members.
To mark the special occasion, the Navy Sailing Club under the leadership the Club Commodore, Citizen Giwa Daramola has revealed it is hosting the second edition of the Francis Olo Boat Race at its waterfront located inside Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State.
According to Giwa in a message to club members from the Commodore’s Bridge, the event promises to be fun and excitement.
Expected to grace the occasion as the special guest of honour for the race is the new Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa to be supported by other eminent personalities in the military, business world and other maritime sectors.
“Saturday, June 12 is a special day for Nigeria as a nation but it’s also a special day for the Navy Sailing Club as we host the 2nd edition of the Francis Olo Boat Race. It promises to be exciting,” he stated.
He called on members to turn out in their numbers to cheer the sailors as they display their skills on water pointing out that it is important to encourage the athletes so that they can do better to enable them reach their dreams of representing the country at national and inter- national events.
The Navy Sailing Club have in the past have produced national athletes that have made Nigeria proud through the Nigeria Rowing, Sailing and Canoeing Federation.
Leave a Reply