From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As Nigeria celebrates 23 years of democracy, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has opined that there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government.

Bala Mohammed, who disclosed this in a speech to mark Democracy Day on Sunday, expressed optimism that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

“It is gratifying to note that the primary elections of all the political parties preparatory to the 2023 general elections were conducted peacefully,” he stated.

“This is a testimony of the entrenchment of democratic values and norms in our political system.

“It is my hope that this attribute would be replicated during the 2023 general elections.

“I appeal to political parties and contestants of various elective offices to prevail on their members and supporters to be law-abiding and peaceful in the conduct of their electioneering campaigns”

The governor said the beauty of democracy is that it gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed.

“It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during the period of elections,” he said.

“Without wanting to sound immodest, I make bold to say that since we came on board as a government in 2019 courtesy of the mandate given to us by the good people of Bauchi State we have justified the confidence reposed in us by executing various developmental projects for the social-economic wellbeing of the people of the State”

He explained that to ensure security and guarantee a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere for the citizens of the State, the administration procured 50 units of operational patrol vehicles for security agencies in the state.

He said efforts were also made to quell t the recent communal disturbances at Gudun Sayawa, Gudun Hausawa and Yelwa in Bauchi Local Government and Warji in Warji Local Government, saying they were matters of serious concern to the State Government.

“A Committee has been appointed to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the disturbances and identify those behind them with a view to meting out appropriate penalty against them,” he stated

The governor said his administration within three years of being sworn in has constructed and rehabilitated roads in both urban and rural areas across the state.

“In addition to constructing new schools and hospitals, the dilapidated school and hospital buildings have been rehabilitated and provided with equipment,” he disclosed.

“In the area of water supply, the upgrading of the Bauchi Urban Water Supply Scheme has been completed and commissioned. We have also rehabilitated boreholes and sunk new ones across the 20 Local Governments of the State”

He said the state government has been giving necessary support and encouragement to farmers through the provision of agricultural inputs like fertilizer, herbicides and agricultural machinery at subsidized prices.

“Government is also working towards transforming the agricultural sector from subsistence to mechanised system so as to increase income generation for farmers thereby increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed said as a responsible and responsive government, his administration was committed to restoring the lost glory of the education sector.

“To this end, we have embarked on immediate, medium and long-term measures aimed at turning around the sector.

“We have accordingly embarked on training and retraining of teachers in order to improve teaching and learning. Relevant Agencies are being supported to enrol the out-of-school children into schools.

“Government is improving existing facilities in schools so as to ensure retention of students up to completion period. Our tertiary institutions of learning are also getting the attention and support they need for the conduct of their various academic programmes”

He said his leadership was committed to supporting youth and women to engage in the task of nation-building and to become productive and self-reliant.

“Consequently, the Kaura Economic Empowerment (KEEP) has so far been launched in 14 Local Governments,” he disclosed.

“A total of N75 million is spent in each Local Government to provide starter packs, motorcycles, buses, livestock, sewing and grinding machines etc for selected beneficiaries.

“The programme had earlier distributed 1,000 tricycles (Keke NAPEP)to the erstwhile communal motorcycles riders as soft and revolving loans. A total of 154, buses had also been provided and distributed to other members of the public also as soft and revolving loans.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration has continued to demonstrate commitment to health by allocating 16.2 per cent of the 2022 State Budget to the subsector which is above the Abuja declaration of 15 per cent.

“We have built four new General Hospitals at Azare, Dambam, Warji and Duguri. Primary Health Centres have been constructed and existing once have been renovated across the state, one each in the 323 wards,” he revealed.

“Hospital equipment, furniture and electro-medical equipment have also been provided to health facilities across the state.

“Approval has been granted for the recruitment of 100 Medical Doctors to run our health facilities.

“Similarly, approval has been granted for the engagement of 1,060 medical/paramedical students on a pre-service scheme to bridge the gap in human resources for the health sector.”

He reiterated the commitment of the state government towards the provision of more dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

“I, therefore, appeal to you to continue to support and cooperate with the Government towards the realization of this noble objective,” he appealed.

