From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There was no Democracy Day protest in any part of Benue State on Saturday.

Our Correspondent observed that Makurdi, the capital, as well as other major cities including Gboko, Otukpo, Katsina-Ala, remained calm as people went about their normal activities without any problem.

Markets within the metropolis were opened for business just as commercial transportation went on uninterrupted.

It was also observed that security operatives were deployed in all books and crannies of the Makurdi metropolis to ensure peace, law and order.

The Benue state police command had on Friday night, in a statement assured members of the public that adequate security arrangement had been made to ensure peaceful celebration of Democracy Day.

The statement which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki directed all police officers in the state to report at their various duty post on Saturday.

The police were also enjoined to ensure that they remain civil but firm while carrying out their duties.

“Members of the public are advised to observe the rights of other citizens as they celebrate. Processions and demonstration will not be allowed as hoodlums may take advantage of such activities to breach law and order in the state.

“The commissioner of police felicitate with the good people of Benue state and urge them to remain peaceful as always and endeavour to avail useful and timely information to the police for prompt actions,” the statement read in part.