From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has called for concerted effort in the fight against insecurity in Katsina, Borno and Taraba States.

Rev. Pam who rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the 2020 democracy day noted that the government has made remarkable achievements in the battle against insecurity, corruption and diversification of the country’s economy for the prosperity of the people.

The Chairman of the Northern CAN in statement in Jos on Saturday congratulated President Buhari, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigerians as the Country celebrate 2020 democracy.

He expressed gratitude to God for keeping Nigeria under one indivisible entity with credible leaders and urged them to prioritize the interest of the masses above self interest.

Rev. Pam explained that democracy in Nigeria has provided citizens with ample opportunity to select their leaders without compulsion and hold them accountable and responsible for their action and inaction.

He rejoiced with the Northern Governors Forum under the Chairmanship of Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong for working closely with the Federal Government to guarantee security of lives and property, provide enduring infrastructure and other dividends of demoracy in the region.

He urged the Governors to work collectively in surmounting the challenges of poverty, ethnic bigotry, religion and other issues that undermine the value of democracy in the North.

“Our leaders must continue to work together under one umbrella to champion issues of peace, unity and Justice in the country. It is when you have absolute peace that the dividends of demoracy will remain visible.”

“Leaders must always put the interest of their people against parochial and self interest. This is the guiding principles that will deepen and strengthen our democratic values.

Rev. Pam rejoiced with the Federal Government on the celebration of 2020 democracy day and called for concerted effort to stem the activities of kidnappers and bandits in Katsina, Borno and other states in the North.

He appealed to Tiv and Jukun in Taraba state to shade their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the state as.

Rev. Pam urged the two parties to adhere to the advice of CAN and other peace stakeholders and cultivate the spirit of tolerance in resolving their differences.

He described the broadcast of President Buhari on the 2020 democracy day as a soothing balm that provides relief and hope to the common man and urged him to remained steadfast in addressing challenges that confront humanity.