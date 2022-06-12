From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor of Kwara state Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has described the June 12 struggles as people’s agitation through the ballot box.

The governor in his message at this year democracy day signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye noted that: “I join our compatriots worldwide to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day, named in honour of the many heroes and heroines of civil rule, especially the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, GCFR.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“This day reminds us of a chapter in our history when Nigerians forged a common front for democratic rule in expectations of a greater homeland.

“A product of a people’s struggle through the ballot box, our administration in Kwara aligns with the dream of the ordinary person who simply yearns for a life more abundant. This explains our focus on giving every Kwara child the right foundation to attain their potentials, providing affordable and qualitative healthcare, pioneering a decent safety net programme for the vulnerable poor, giving equitable opportunities to all genders, and steadily bridging the huge development gaps in our state.

“Having taken Kwara out of the era of wanton stealing of public properties, non-payment of salary and genuine entitlements of workers while a few persons lived large on pubic patrimony, and total collapse of public amenities across the state, we are glad that the Otoge administration has today restored the dignity of the average person and placed Kwara on the path of steady growth and competitiveness among its peers. The future is indeed bright as we build on our successes over the next few years, assured that Kwarans are vigilant and are willing to consolidate on the gains of the past three years”, the statement said .

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .