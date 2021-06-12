By Ojo Oluwafemi

Akure, June 12, 2021 (NAN) Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged the residents to refrain from actions and utterances that could truncate the unity of the country.

Akeredolu noted that the nation could not afford to undermine the huge sacrifices it had made, to come this far.

The governor’s advice is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde which was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure.

According to him, having nurtured democracy since May 29, 1999 with dedication and commitment to the growth of the nation and development of her people, it will be a great disservice for any one to work against it.

”We toed a fitful path to today’s democracy. Our sacrifices and experiences have proven that this democracy is for the greater good of the people.

“We must continue, against all odds, to nurture it to perfection.

”Undoubtedly, we have our challenges as a country, which, of course, have put our people on the edge recently.

“We must nonetheless understand that the only way to help our hitches is to address it without coloration or sentiment.

”We must not give credence to the calculated acts of divisive elements who are determined to instigate Nigerians against one another.

“Our unity is our strength. Let us promote unity, peace and love,” the governor said.

He gave the assurance of his administration’s commitment to delivering dividends of good governance to the people in every part of the state.

Akeredolu further reiterated his determination to continue to make the welfare of the people a priority, adding that more life-impacting projects were on the way, going forward in his second term.

He lauded the people of the state for their support, noting that their cooperation had contributed largely to the modest achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years. (NAN)