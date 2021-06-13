(NAN)

A US-based political group, Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), has presented an eight-point agenda to the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on areas its members can contribute to nation-building.

Dr Veronica Ufoegbune, Chair, NAPAC California, made the presentation at a webinar on Democracy Day, facilitated by NAPAC and Nigerian Think-Thank Group in conjunction with NIDCOM.

Ufoegbune, who spoke on the theme “June 12 Democracy Day: The Diaspora Perspective’’ said that NAPAC was willing to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria in the security, healthcare and tackling of misinformation.

She listed other areas of assistance to include boosting trade, tackling wired fraud and corruption, enhancing participation in the election process, ICT expertise and creation of a Global Nigerian Diaspora Think-Thank group, among others.

According to her, NAPAC California and NAPAC US have been creating leadership and supporting Nigerian-Americans in politics.

“We sponsored nine Nigeria-Americans in the last US elections and we had several of them who won including, a congressional position in Washington DC.

“Recently, we were successful in creating opportunity and supporting a young Nigerian as a mayor; if we can do that here, we can do that in Nigeria.

“We are not claiming that we know it all but when we put heads together in our areas of expertise, we will achieve results,” she said.

In his presentation, Mr Abdulmumin Abiola, one of the children of Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, said that Nigeria was a great country and urged every Nigerian to participate in the democratic process.

Abiola, who clad in his father’s June 12 insignia dress, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day after 25 years of the annulled election.

He urged Nigerians not only to participate in the democratic process but also to hold their leaders accountable.

Mr Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian-Canadian, stressed the need for Nigerians to show patriotism while calling on leaders to be accountable.

According to Adedosu, June 12 stands for the emancipation of Nigeria, pointing out that it provides an opportunity for Nigerians to see themselves as one.

Mr Bolaji Lewis and Mr Stephen Akinfodu commended the Buhari administration’s recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

They urged Nigerians in the diaspora to leverage their influence, time and resources to contribute to the growth and development of the country.