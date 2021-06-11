The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Cross River has advocated for the return of power to Cross River South in 2023.

Chairman of the Council, Comrade Daniel Obo, said this on Saturday in Calabar during the Democracy Day Stakeholders Engagement organised by the Council for youths in the state.

The theme of the engagement was “The Future is now, get Involved”.

Obo said that since 1999, the state had enjoyed a smooth and peaceful rotation of power between the Southern, Central and Northern Senatorial Districts of the state.

“For us, we need to inherit the working system and sustain what have been established since 1999 where power started from the South to Central and currently been occupied by the North.

“Come 2023, we need to return power to the South; daring to change the narrative now may put the next generation on fire.

“For equity, fairness and balance, a good conscience should tell all stakeholders that the South are more deserving of power by 2023”, he said.

He added that the Council was driving an advocacy with a view to encourage the youths to vote for only candidates that emerge from the south in 2023

“As young people, we need to remain focus in this course and that is the position of the youths. We need a young governor from the south in 2023,” maintained.

He urged government at all levels to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country and also accommodate them in political offices.

Guest Speaker at the event, Mr John Inaku, said that the youths can agitate for power ahead of 2023 if they are united and ready to fight a course.

Inaku urged the youths to shun self benefit and look ahead on things that will grant them leadership and managerial positions.

Rt. Hon. Gideon Mbukpa, who is the Speaker of Youth Parliament in the state, advised the youths to come together as a bond to demand for leadership positions and good governance in 2023.