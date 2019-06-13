Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed has threatened to deal with any traditional ruler in whose domain extra judicial killings by the local vigilantes, popularly known as ‘‘Yari Saki’’take place.

The governor gave the warning during an event to mark June 12 Democracy day in the state yesterday.

Mohammed said fighting banditry and other crimes which have beleaguered the state for many years is the topmost priority of his administration.

“I also use this opportunity to again, call on all those who decided to toe the path of crime to handoff and embrace peace and legal means of livelihood. We are ready to rehabilitate those who accept peace and reintegrate them into the larger society”, he said.

The governor said within the past few days, he met President Muhammadu Buhari and discussed extensively on the challenge at hand.

“Part of the fall out of the visit was the directive of Mr President for the deployment of additional two mobile police squadrons to the state”, he said.

He described celebration of the June 12 as a time to reflect on how the country have fared over the years and renew determination for the task ahead.

‘‘The event of June 12 and the subsequent struggles for reversion to civilian rule were the precursors to today’s democracy”, he said.

The governor assured that his administration was also passionately committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish in the state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the Ninth National Assembly and other lawmakers.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party congratulated the new Senate President, Deputy Senate President; as well as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their new positions.

The party urged the lawmakers to uphold the tenets of democracy and the dictates of the constitution.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Ninth National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

“Our party, therefore, charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes, and aspirations of Nigerians above every other consideration.

‘This is by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution,” said Ologbondiyan.