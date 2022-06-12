From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has appealed to Nigerians to sustain love and support for displaced person’s as people reflect on the nation’s democratic journey.
Zulum in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri to mark the June 12 democracy day.
“We should also sustain our demonstration of love and support to fellow citizens who are still displaced even as government remains committed to safe and dignified resettlement that is ongoing,” he said
.
He described those killed, laid down their life especially armed personnel and volunteer Civilian JTF in the 13 years of insurgency in Borno and some parts of northeast, as heroes of democracy who should be remembered.
“These fallen volunteers alongside those currently in front lines and all citizens of the northeast eminently qualify to be named amongst the heroes of Nigeria’s 23 years of uninterrupted democracy,” he disclosed.
He urged the people tol keep the military and security personnel in prayers, noting that “their victory means our continued existence.”
