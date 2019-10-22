The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has challenged government and stakeholders at all levels to promote those things capable of entrenching democratic tenets and good governance.

He asserted that for the nation to attain its desired goal of being the Africa’s leading light, stakeholders must latch on the ‘message of change’ to take the nation to the ‘Next Level’ of socioeconomic, political and infrastructure development.

Oyetola spoke duringa public lecture organised by the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), National Headquarters in Osogbo, yesterday.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola, the governor advocated youths and students’ active participation in politics, noting that the nation’s democracy could only be sustained with the effort of all.

The governo, who itemised seven pillars that could help guarantee good governance in a democracy, listed them to include free, fair, credible and peaceful electoral process; Rule of Law; Judiciary; Legislature; Civil society; an educated citizenry and the media that will hold government accountable at all times.

“The existence of these seven pillars will ensure emergence of the will of the people and the best candidates, institution building, delivery of justice, equitable service delivery, reduction of tensions and their easy management when they occur and enhance social integration.

“Emplacing these pillars in a developing nation like ours is a collective responsibility, which requires government to take the lead”, Oyetola stressed.

Describing students’ unionism as a veritable tool for the youths to learn the rudiments and rubrics of democracy, the governor commended NAOSS leadership for coming up with the programme. He urged other students’ groups and Civil Society Organisations to be alive to their responsibility of reawakening the people’s consciousness towards the maintenance and sustenance of the nation’s democracy.