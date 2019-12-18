Fred Itua and Juliana Taiwo-

Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed his frustration over his perceived pace of democratic process describing it as “too slow for my liking.”

He spoke while answering questions from reporters after receiving some of his aides led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and close friends who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja in commemoration of his 77th birthday, yesterday.

Asked to compare his experience as head of state between December 31,1983 and August 1985 and his over four-year as a democratic leader, Buhari said: “Well, like I said, I have learned in the hard way. When I came in uniform, I collected those who were leading, took them to Kirikiri and told them they were guilty until they could prove themselves innocent, I put based on almost all the geopolitical zones committees to investigate them.

“Those that were found to have lived beyond their means, the balance was taken and given to the states. But I myself was arrested, detained and they were given back what they had stolen. So, this system which is supposed to be more accountable, is too slow for my liking, but I have to follow it.”

Buhari said he has accepted the fact that no matter how hard he tried, some people would find faults in his government.

“I think I come to accept the realities of leadership in Nigeria, you can only try, it is a terrific country, no matter what you do, there are people on daily basis that look for your faults and go to the press, so you have to learn to live by that.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he warned those planning to use his name to seek elective positions to work hard as he would not allow anyone use his name to canvass for votes.

But he assured Nigerians that he will superintend over a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“What I want to promise Nigerians that I will work very hard on is free and fair election. All those that are going to succeed in the National Assembly and the Presidency, they better work very hard because I will make sure, using the law enforcement agencies that elections are free and fair, nobody uses his office or his resources to force himself on his constituency.”

On how he felt, he replied: “Well I think I feel well at 77. A lot of those at 77 are on crutches and I am walking on my two feet.”

In her birthday wishes, First Lady, Aisha, addressed him as “General” and prayed for God’s guidance on him.

Through her verified Twitter handle @ashiambuhari, she tweeted two pictures of herself and her husband and another one with their children, she described him as incorruptible.

She tweeted: “Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

“I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation. Long Live GMB. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

Meanwhile, the president has formally approved the nomination of Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission almost one year after it was forwarded to him by former President of the Senate, Bukola Sarakli.

Amshi’s nomination was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019 and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).