Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, observed that people’s power, as expressed in the Edo election, remained the most potent force in any democracy and congratulated Governor Obaseki on his victory.

The governor in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, described the outcome of the election as a triumph of democracy.

He therefore commended the electoral umpire for upholding the will of the Edo people despite reported pressure to unduly influence the outcome of the poll.

The governor noted that Obaseki’s re-election would give greater impetus to development of the state as he is the most popular choice of the people.