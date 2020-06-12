Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that there was nothing to celebrate as democracy day under Buhari’s government, saying democracy will only return to the country after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office as the president of Nigeria.

Fayose in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Friday, to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, stated that Nigerians should be thinking by now on why true democracy had not been planted in the country under the Buhari-led government, saying it was painful that “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed, with elections in the country now being held at gun point.”

Fayose said peace and prosperity can only be achieved, when leaders earn legitimacy through the ballot, decrying the open display of contempt for free, fair and transparent election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said; “Democracy will return to Nigeria again after President Buhari’s tenure. Today, there is no democracy to celebrate and I have not stopped wondering how we got here in Nigeria.

“I am sure Nigerians will still recall that I warned them in 2015.

The people mourn when the wicked are in authority while they rejoice when the righteous are in leadership. Today, Nigerians are mourning.

“Nevertheless, we must all keep hope alive because after darkness, there will definitely be light.”