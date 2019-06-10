Democrats yesterday slammed Donald Trump’s tactics of threatening punitive tariffs to extract concessions on immigration from Mexico, saying the United States president was recklessly endangering ties to a major ally and trade partner.

“What the world is tired of, and what I am tired of, is a president who consistently goes to war, verbal war, with our allies,” Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We need a decent relationship with Mexico,” added Sanders, a candidate for his party’s presidential nomination in 2020. “We should not be confronting them every other day.”