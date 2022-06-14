Christian Community on Campus (CCC), Kaduna State University (KASU), has called for the intervention of concerned authorities, over the demolition of its worship chapel under construction, in the interest of peace and tranquility.

The Christian community made the call in a statement, jointly signed by its Coordinator, Ishaya Auta, and Secretary, Emmanuel Monday, in Kaduna, yesterday.

The CCC expressed displeasure that in the 17 years of existence of the university, the Christian community does not have a place of worship, while the Muslim community has five mosques.

Describing the development as disheartening, the CCC called on the management of KASU and the state government to come clear on whether they want or do not want a Christian worship place in the main campus.

“This will put to rest their seemingly dilly-dallying attitude on the matter.

“As an umbrella body of all Christians on campus, CCC will always follow the path of peace and dialogue to amicably resolve the issue.

“But we consider the issue as a sensitive matter that, if not properly handled, could lead to break down of law and order,” CCC said.

It explained that the governing council of the university had in its 49th meeting on April 14, 2014, allocated and approved a space of land to the Christian community to build a worship chapel.

The Christian body said after securing permission from the university’s Directorate of Physical Planning and Development to commence construction in 2016, they mobilised to site only to be directed to halt the construction. The community added that in 2020, the university allocated another land for the construction of the worship centre which they accepted and mobilised to site in 2021, but again they were asked to stop work.

“On November 22, 2021, we wrote a petition to the Kaduna State University visitation panel, over the lingering issue and the panel recognised the newly allocated site.

“Again, after mobilising to site, we received a stop work notice on January 7, 2022, from the registrar of the university and we complied.

“On March 29, 2022, we wrote to the school management seeking permission to resume construction, but no response and the building committee eventually resumed work on site, on May 16, 2022.

