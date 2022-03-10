By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has paid five hundred million naira as compensation to residents and families whose property were affected in the construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo, Ikorodu .

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was on a working visit to Ikorodu Division, handover cheques to some of the affected properties owners on Thursday in Ikorodu.

The governor stated that total sum of five hundred million naira was set aside for that purpose.

Sanwo-Olu who also handed over the Ikorodu youth center during his working visit saying he believed it would reduce social vices and take them off the street as his government was planning to do more to ensure a positive development.

He said his administration would also commence works on the phase two of Itamaga, Gberigbe road, complete the Oba Sekumade Pakodo road, had rehabilitated over twenty seven roads in the area,

strengthened intermodal transportation through the waterways, would expand Ikorodu round about to open up the place as the government had started the Stadium in Igbogbo.

Chairman of Ikorodu Local government, Wasiu Adesina on behalf of the people thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for embarking on developmental projects in the division which included the bold step on fourth Mainland Bridge, making Imota rice mill a reality, roads infrastructure, transforming the state to an economic hub, among others, assuring that the six Chairmen in the area were working with stakeholders and security agencies for a crime free Lagos.