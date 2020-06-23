Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari, to tender sincere apologies for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

An unidentified armed man had on Friday in Accra, demolished some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Ghana’s capital.

The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

Both the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments had condemned the attack.