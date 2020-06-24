From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency on Wednesday said the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana over demolition of some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari, to tender sincere apologies for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

Akufo-Addo had informed President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview with State House Correspondents, said both leaders will resolve the issue diplomatically.

Shehu said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.”

The Presidential Media aide added that “Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”