Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria will not engage in street fight with Ghana over the demolition of some apartments under construction at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, the Presidency said yesterday.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari to tender sincere apologies for the demolition saying he had ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.

Garba Shehu, spokesperson for President Buhari, told State House Correspondents that both leaders would resolve the issue diplomatically.

“The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint. Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,” Shehu said.