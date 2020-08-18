Jude Chinedu, Enugu

MEMBER representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Cornelius Nnaji, has condemned the demolition of over 2km of concrete perimeter fence at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, describing it as an act of sabotage.

Nnaji said that the perpetrator, Mr John Emejulu, had no right to embark on such action as his claims of owning land in the area were false.

He revealed that though the airport would still be reopened on August 30 as earlier scheduled, it was necessary to set records straight regarding land ownership in the area.

Nnaji said the land in question belong to the Nnaji family, but was released to the state government who later handed it over to the Federal Government due to the need to expand the airport runway to meet international standard.

He dismissed Emejulu’s claim of possessing a court order which showed the land belonged to him as a deliberate ploy to mislead the public. He said the Airport Road Layout was created and gazzetted in 1984 and was owned by the Nnaji family.