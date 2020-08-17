Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Cornelius Nnaji, has condemned the demolition of over 2km of concrete perimeter fence at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, describing it as an act of sabotage against the people.

Chief Nnaji who was reacting to the incidence in Enugu said that the perpetrator, Mr John Emejulu, had no right to embark on such action as his claims of owning land in the area were false.

He revealed that though the airport would still be reopened on August 30, as earlier scheduled, it was necessary to set records straight regarding land ownership in the area.

Nnaji said that the land in question belong to the Nnaji family but was released to the state government who later handed it over to the federal government due to the need to expand the runway of the airport to meet its international status.

He dismissed Mr Emejulu’s claim of possessing a court order which shows that the land belongs to him as a deliberate ploy to mislead the public. He said the layout known as Airport Road Layout was created and gazzetted in 1984 and was owned by the Nnaji family.

He tasked Emejulu to present the said court order to a layout design and surveyors plan which conferred ownership of the land to him.

He said: “It is unfortunate that this is happening at a time when the entire Igbo nation was eagerly awaiting the reopening of such an important airport. I went through the whole stretch of the demolished fence and what I saw was baffling. People are not even aware that the man also demolished people’s residence in the area.

“Mr Emejulu always mentions my name as the person taking over his property.I was chairman of this local government, I am representing the area at the National Assembly now and I’m also an indigene. I want to state clearly that there was never a time J.J Emejulu owned a property at that Airport Layout.

“He doesn’t have any court judgement. If he has a court judgement, he should produce it. Why is he hiding the judgement? Every court judgement has a surveyor plan and a document attached to it. That has been my question from the beginning.

“The area we are talking about is Airport Road Extension which I know that government took over for extension of Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport and by virtue of land use act, government owns every land. So, that land in question doesn’t belong to Mr Emejulu. He can’t go ahead to destroy government property and we condemn it in its entirety.

“Nobody is arguing about court judgement. He may have a court judgement but let him produce it for everyone to see. Let’s the surveyor plan which explained that this land started from corridor 1 to the end. A proper surveyor plan of the judgement will explain to us which one belong to him.

“Let him provide the documents and I can provide a counter documents to prove to him that he doesn’t have a land there and going there to destroy government property was unfortunate”.