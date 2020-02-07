Edo State Government has said demolition of illegal structures across the state is a continuous process, which will be sustained to protect residents from flooding, environmental hazards and other fatalities.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the demolition of illegal structures are part of the government’s response to disorderliness and disregard for law and order by property developers and other persons, who had desecrated building codes and distorted urban development plans and caused public nuisance.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Erimona Oye, said the ministry embarked on the exercise after the expiration of the notices earlier served on violators for ‘seriously contravening the State’s Extant Town Planning Laws’.

Osagie said the exercise commenced in 2017 with the clearing of illegal structures at Ring Road to restore sanity to the city centre and will continue for the next few weeks.

He said another reason buildings obstructing moats would not be spared is because of the environmental impact of such violations, noting, “we deal with perennial flooding in Edo State as a result of the blockage of flood paths and moats, which often serve as a conduit for floodwater.”