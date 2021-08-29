their selfish interest and call it development. Government›s reason for demolition is always centred on illegal structures, but why can›t the same government legalise the structures and give them back to the owners as part of its development and responsibilities?

One of the functions of a government is to provide shelters for its citizens, but here we have government that cannot provide shelters, but demolishes the shelters we provide from the little we earn via our daily struggle. Is this government for the people?

The ongoing government appeared to be careless about the people›s wellbeing and has demonstrated its lackadaisical attitudes in its actions and communications. What a government!

I wonder why the government takes delight in seeing people suffer as the result of its policies that favour only its members, but cause pains to the common people.

Let me at this point pray the people of Mpape and those in other communities in Abuja that are witnessing the demolition of their houses, find a safe place to stay and continue to live their lives. In God we trust.

• Terwase writes from Mpape, Abuja. [email protected]