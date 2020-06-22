Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo has ordered the immediate arrest of those behind the demolition of the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra, Ghana.

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed the development during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Onyeama said: ‘We have engaged with the highest level of authority in Ghana. The Foreign Minister went today with the officials of the Nigerian High Commission to the land registry because it appears that there are some people who are claiming that they have legitimate title over that piece of land.

‘And the message I received directly from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana was that everything will be settled, that the President had directed for a very severe action to be taken against those who were responsible for that, including, if not immediate arrest and that they would be coming out with a definitive statement,’ Onyeama said.

Earlier, the foreign minister said the Nigerian Government had already registered strong condemnation over the attack which was clearly unjustified.

Onyeama also said under the Vienna Convention that regulates relations between countries, the attack was a clear violation of the principles of the convention.