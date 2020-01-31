The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has threatened legal action against the demolition of its secretariat in Maradun Local Government Area by the State Government.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this on Friday while reacting to the incident.

Liman said that the APC as a law abiding party is going to take legal action against the act allegedly done by the Zamfara Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government.