From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A lawyer, and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) for Onitsha North 2 constituency in the 2023 election, Harold Ekwerekwu, has pledged his unalloyed support and loyalty to the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo in his mission of turning Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Ekwerekwu, Onitsha lawyer, realtor and hotel proprietor while speaking yesterday also retracted his earlier comments over the demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha embarked upon by the Anambra State Government.

The lawyer had in the heat of the emotions generated in the course of the demolition exercise also carried out in a property which the family was laying claim to its ownership, criticised the government action and made some allegations against the chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe.

But in a recant, Ekwerekwu said Soludo had shown ndi Anambra that he came prepared to transform the state, and that he( Soludo) deserved to be given the needed support to actualize his mission in the state.

He said whatever comments he made at the heat of passion following the demolition of his property at Government Reserved Area( GRA), Onitsha should be discountenanced.

“ I promise to remain a loyal apostle of Governor Soludo and to ensure that if elected to represent the good people of Onitsha North 2 constituency, I would be one of the lawmakers the governor can always count on their support for the actualisation of his administration’s mission in the state.” Barr. Ekwerekwu said.

.