Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the Kwara State government as unwarranted and vindictive.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan,said the demolition is a recipe for crisis in the state.

The opposition party noted that the reasons being advanced by the state government for the demolition were baseless and did not add up.

“The party holds that it is clear that the action of the state government is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.

“The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is already in court. The APC-led Kwara state government could not wait for the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is pursuing an illegal agenda.

‘Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding, harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges, for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its cabal.”

The PDP admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Kwara State government to jettison the idea of allegedly trying to use propaganda to justify their action, as Nigerians cannot be hoodwinked.

Besides, the opposition party contended that “the timing of the invasion and demolition, in the wee hours and under the cover of darkness, is a direct indication that the state government was carrying out an unwholesome and condemnable operation during which defenceless women were fired with gunshots.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that demolition of property, genuinely belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and exclusively appropriate our common patrimomy for their selfish purposes.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled states and even in Abuja.

“The PDP however cautions the APC, its administration, and in this particular case, the Kwara state government, against crossing the boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is already causing a tension that could trigger serious unrest in our country.”