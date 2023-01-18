This testimony is something I can’t explain. I have been reading your article for years and they made sense to me. I have been having some issues in life and I never believed that anyone could do any harm to me because I have not done such to anybody. However, my case was like a serious, life-challenging one. I have three daughters that have reached the age of marriage but they were not thinking of it and any effort to make them think of marriage provoked them. I thought it was ordinary but when I discovered certain things, which I cannot say here, I decided to contact men of God for prayers. But the problem continued. When I contacted you about it and you asked me to order some bottles of your oil for prayers, I did as you instructed. After the prayer, my friend’s mother called my wife to tell her what she did to my three daughters that was responsible for late marriage. My wife said she spoke and apologized to us and asked that we forgive her. After the entire process, two of them married last year and the third one is having her traditional marriage this month. Again, the house I started building since 1999 was abandoned due to certain demonic manifestations we saw. After the foundation, we noticed that some evil men came at night and sprinkled the blood of an animal around the entire building. Since then, the money to build the house vanished and the house was abandoned. I also brought the problem to your notice; however, you advised that I should order different oil that looked like a PEN. When I did, and prayed with them, I discovered so many things spiritually and, by the grace of God, I had open doors financially to continue and complete the building last year. It’s a miracle and God knows how we feel about these great miracles. God bless you, sir.”

– Mr. Wasa. N.K., [email protected]

“The way God answered my prayer was so amazing that I cannot thank Him enough. I am into property business and for four years now I sold nothing and it has affected my financial position very well in the negative side. Those that come to me would pay some money and later come back to collect the money from me and would go to another person to buy property that is less in quality at higher price than mine. This continued for years and I had gone to many places without solution. I did not know what to do but continued reading your articles and decided to contact you on one occasion. By the grace of God, you asked me to call you in two hours’ time, which I did. You told me that my business card was buried in the burial ground by an evil man who was envious of my success. After the revelation, you told me what to do. I did as you instructed; when you sent me some bottles of the oil and the water, I followed your instructions and consequently went to those areas I have those properties and anointed them. My beloved brother in Christ, after the prayer and subsequent anointing, potential buyers started coming and, to the glory of God, the whole thing is now in the past. God has answered me in no small way. Glory to his Holy name.”

– Mr. Majili S., [email protected]

“Good day, my Prof…my testimony is about the oil that I ordered from you, which you also provided guidelines on how to use it. I got the oil because of the evils going on in my family, which also claimed the life of my father. To my amazement, one of the men responsible for such evils died a few days to the prayer and his death as a young man caused panic and uproar. As a result, the entire kindred asked the elders to go for consultation with demonic powers. The result, however, was negative because the oracle explained how they killed my father and wanted to wipe away our family. When they heard this, they asked for solution and the oracle told them to pay the sum of N300,000 and forfeit the compound palm plantation for two years. As I text this message now, there is serious confusion and bewilderment among them. Secondly, when I anointed myself with the same oil, the man that had owed me for a long time paid me the same week. When he demanded my account number, he confessed that angels had been flogging him since the previous night to pay my money. Sir, help me to tell the world that wonders shall never end and the God of miracles is still alive…” Bro. Ugo Prosper (contact withheld)

Plato a great Greek philosopher derived the etymology of the word “demon” from the Greek word “daimon” from an adjective meaning “intelligent” or “knowledge”. If this derivation is correct, it then suggests that intelligence was considered a prominent characteristic of demons.

That notwithstanding, the human agents of demons are highly intelligent in many occult crafts. For instance, through a psychometric process which is also in line with clairvoyance a good para-psychologist, could use ones money, cloth or any object one has used to read ones psychic space as well as interpret ones mental-psychic impressions hence it is believed by occultist that anything used by any person becomes impregnated by the owner.

Every money that enters your hand should be dedicated in the name of Christ to enable you uphold your banner of victory in the Lord. Take note! As mentioned earlier, this period of 52 days will be characterized by unspeakable failures in the business. Now after the rulership of the first planetary spirit, another will take over and rule for another 52days, so will the seven planetary spirits rule the business, life, marriage or any other thing till the period of one year. Now, 52 x 7= 365. This simple mathematics shows that the entire life time of such person will be spent under demonic powers.

At the end of the 365 days, other seven planetary powers will be assigned to do same for the same period of time till the person is saved or freed by the power of Christ. Jesus said, “If the son therefore shall make you freed, ye shall be freed indeed” John 8:36

The Bible says, “It is the glory of God to conceal a thing, but the honour of kings is to search out a matter” Pro 25:2 Earthmen don’t forget that only the deep could be called into the deep and the secret things of the lord are exposed to those that fear him.

Consequent upon the aforementioned seven planetary powers that govern the affairs of men whose lives are bereft of divine protection from the Lord, it is very imperative to mention here that any business that is established on earth or any money borrowed to support any business in life on any of the dates that will soon be given in this passage, will never help to foster the business rather it will ruin the business. This is based on the degree of esoteric powers set into motion by the God of numbers and the god of this world.

The Bible say, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….Hos 4:6 .O ye great men of churches who are conscious of earthly and ecclesiastical titles be informed that upholding your bogus tradition bereft of profound wisdom together with your denominational errors in this connection will help to consolidate this numerological attack. God is God of numbers as we all know.