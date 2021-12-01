“Good day Prof. Nathan and Calvary greetings. I want to thank God for using your oil to handle many difficult things in my life. I was having serious pain on my hand and a particular noise that was entirely strange that constantly disturbed and frightened me so much; the noise which was a negative manifestation of an evil power made me very uncomfortable, it stopped after praying with your oil. Again, there was a particular girl I wanted to marry and you advised me on the contrary after your investigation, strange enough, she stopped visiting me after the prayer you gave me with your oil…Thanks for giving me the opportunity to use the miracle oil. It worked for me. God bless you sir…” Mr. Madu

“Dear brother in Christ, publish this testimony but not with my details. I am a politician that has labored for many years without anything to show for it. They only remember me when they have need for me and I certainly delivered to their satisfaction. The only time I enjoyed power a bit, was some years back when I was a Local Government Chairman of my council and it has been long. Prof. my brother, I contacted you last time and you instructed me to order five bottles of your oil and to pray with same for the freedom of my political slavery. By the grace of God I did as you instructed and followed your instructions strictly. You guided me very well and made sure I got an answer to my request. In fact, I did not work for the party that won the governorship election in my state but I was surprised to be among those whose names have been submitted, screened and inaugurated as Commissioner. No godfather that assisted me at all and God just did it to his glory. My family members and friends are all amazed and are rejoicing with me to the glory of God. I can’t thank God enough my beloved Prof. Uzorma…God bless you sir.” (Names and contact withheld).

There are evil forces that truly inhibit the economic freedom of some people in the world of man. This article is purely centered on how to identify them and deal with them. No matter the theology that is taught by many, I sincerely wish to educate my numerous readers on the need to be more careful because so many actions can activate certain evil attacks that may in turn fight against the economic growth of anyone. Frankly speaking, the economic condition of this country is bad and very deplorable though we blame the Federal Government for it; however, beyond the federal government policies lies the activities that are beyond the physical eyes can see.

There are physical aspects of the economy that needs to be improved upon on the other hand; no individual can get anything without the approval of the Divine. This implies that God has a way of organizing and reorganizing things in order to favor those He desires to favor. This is the spiritual aspect that many of us are ignorant of. Today, some people focus on the physical aspect only without bothering themselves on the spiritual aspect of life. God gives his people the wisdom to become wealthy. He is interested in making sure his children are in good hands of favor in order to bless others. The devil on the other hand, is very prepared in preventing the children of God from accessing the material blessings designed by God for them. This is the battle which gives right to this article “Demons Against Economic Breakthrough.”

The Bible says, “But thou shall remember the Lord thy God; for it is he that gives you power to get wealth…” Deut. 8:18.The wisdom to make wealth and attract favor comes from God. The power to destroy your wealth and cause you to suffer comes from the evil one Satan and his demons. In line with his nefarious intentions in making some people suffer, and in accordance with the principal rule of the principalities and powers of darkness any business that is established in the world of man that is bereft of God’s glory is exposed to the ubiquitous manipulation or attack of some planetary spirits. There are seven higher entities called “Planetary Spirits” that superintend over some businesses that are established outside divine auspices. These seven entities, each of them is assigned to rule for a period of 52days, and then another will replace it. The battle they project inhibits the success of most people.

This period of 52days will be characterized by unspeakable failures in the business. Now after the rulership of the first planetary spirit, another will take over and rule for another 52days, so will the seven planetary spirits rule the business, life, marriage or any other thing till the period of one year. Now, 52 x 7= 365. This simple mathematics shows that the entire life time of such person will be spent under demonic powers. This is also activated by certain activities that motivates and attracts the enemy. Yes, the person will begin to experience failures and near success syndrome in all his endeavors in life. At the end of the 365 days, other seven planetary powers will be assigned to do same for the same period of time till the person is saved or freed by the power of Christ. Jesus said, “If the son therefore shall make you freed, ye shall be freed indeed” John 8:36

The above also applies to the establishment of ministries. Some men of God are not properly guided in this direction as a result they fail in their quest or expedition to fulfill the lust of the flesh. The Bible says, “It is the glory of God to conceal a thing, but the honour of kings is to search out a matter” Pro 25:2 Earthmen don’t forget that only the deep could be called into the deep and the secret things of the lord are exposed to those that fear him.

Consequent upon the aforementioned seven planetary powers that govern the affairs of men whose lives are bereft of divine protection from the lord, it is very imperative to mention here that any business that is established on earth or any money borrowed to support any business in life on any of the dates that will soon be given in this passage, will never help to foster the business rather it will ruin the business.

This is based on the degree of esoteric powers set into motion by the God of numbers and the god of this world.

The Bible says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” Hos. 4:6. Who are God’s people? Here God’s people are the true believers in the doctrine of Christ who are born again in spirit and in truth-the redeemed. They are the ones God is lamenting about their destruction consequent upon ignorance. All great men of churches who are conscious of earthly and ecclesiastical titles should be informed that upholding such bereft of the necessary knowledge in this connection will help to consolidate this numerological attack of the enemy that has conditioned the breakthrough of God’s people. God is God of numbers as we all know.

Now if you are not solely rooted in Christ (or even if you are rooted always listen to Divine Voice within you in this regard) don’t establish any business or borrow money to support your business on any of the below dates. However, the dates are 48 in number but you are provided here with a few, hence “a word is enough for the wise”.

They are: January= 1, 2, 11, 17, February=8, 16 and 17. March 1,3,12 etc, April= 1,3,5, etc, May=8,10 etc, June=7 etc, July 7 etc, August=3,18,20 etc, September=2,15,18 etc, October=15 etc, November=11 etc, December=7 etc. I warned as I have always warned: if you are not strong in the Lord Never, and I mean Never you establish any business contact on the aforementioned dates the Bible observes, “A prudent man forseeth the evil and hideth himself, but the simple pass on and are punished Prov. 22:3

There are so many things that are associated with some of these dates that time may not permit me to explain. However be informed that anything brought into the physical earth on any of the dates mentioned above, shall not see the light of the day unless serious spiritual steps are taken appropriately to ameliorate the situation. Violent date, poverty and lack, disgrace, and sudden death are not ordinary at all. Be informed that any money you borrow from any source to support your business on any of these dates, shall end up in irredeemable debt. Let me accentuate here on a serious note that among the 48 days, five days are very ill-fated, if ill-fated is the right word in this context. On these five days, no matter how “carnally spiritual” you may be, do not either establish business or undertake any business engagement, marriage, love affair, journey or anything you would want to benefit from because it will certainly not last.

Again, among these five days which are, 3rd of March, 17th of August, 1st, 2nd, and 30th of September, three out of the five are also very inauspicious and unfavorable and anyone who sheds blood on that day whether he is caught or not must surely die. These are serious spiritual laws and only certain kinds of prayer will be able to deal with it. Christ taught, “But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting” Matthew 17:21. The phrase “This Kind…” shows that there are other kinds and the kind I am talking about is the kind that requires the use of a particular kind of my anointing oil to deal with it in line with biblical doctrines.

