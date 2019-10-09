“The God of miracles has done it in my life. It all started long ago with my grandmother who never loved my mother. She treated my mother as if she was an outcast. She even initiated my mother and made sure that she suffered so much. When my mother married, she also extended the hatred to my father who did all in his power to reconcile them but it all ended in curses. When I was born, as the only child of my parents, she tried to kill me by planting all manner of evil elements in my body. At the age of 12, I became very sick till 2019. The sickness defied every medication and made my life very miserable; my father spent all his earnings on my health yet the situation was so bad. I managed to start a business and it failed. My father sold four plots of land and gave me the money and I put it in my business and after two years the business completely collapsed and I returned to the village. My grandmother was so happy and told my father that I will never prosper in life and will not last long too. While in the village, the sickness became worse ,to the extent that my father gave up hope of my survival as the case was beyond every man of God. It was at this point that you were contacted and, after investigation, you recommended some bottles of your oil for prayer both for my health and my business. My father assisted me to get the oil and thereafter we started the prayer. When we finished the prayer, my grandmother called my daddy and confessed being responsible for all our problems. She explained how she hated us because my mother was stubborn to her. She explained how a particular native doctor assisted her to deal with us and how he projected sickness inside me through food in the dream. She confessed how she used a spiritual padlock to lock up my business that resulted in my situation. After the whole confession, she gave up the ghost and a strange black cat came out of her body and vanished. Today, I am completely healed and delivered from the manipulations of the evil one; my business is restored and, by the grace of God, I am doing very well now. God bless you so much, sir.”

“Dear Prof. is good to know that God is still alive and works through people like you. I used your oil for a contract that had almost eluded me. After the prayers, the manager of the company called me and asked me to do the job, against the wish of others. Here is a man who never wanted to see my quotations or hear from me before. Now I have found great favour in his sight. This is a big miracle. God has done it.”

– Mr. Timothy Tayo. Email [email protected]

The above explanation at the same time is another form, skill, scheme and method applied by Satan and his agents to keep anyone who seeks solution in bondage. We should know that Satan cannot cast out Satan, rather a demonic source may appear to have calmed a particular situation, only for a more powerful and wicked demonic spirit, to be reintroduced. This will worsen the entire situation. Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation … And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself, how shall then his kingdom stand?” Matt. 12:25-26. Therefore any assistance you receive from an agent of darkness will help to put you in constant and perpetual sorrow.

How does one identity that he/she is spiritually attacked? Fear is the first sign. When a person has no reason to be frightened but discovers that an ordinary knock on his door sends his heartbeat jumping, such a person should know that something is wrong somewhere. Once fear is aroused in the mind, occasional tenseness or uneasiness of the body quickly follows.

The next sign is when the person starts having bad and horrifying dreams with such sporadic rapidity that one is always afraid of nightfall when one has to go to bed. I have received many complaints from my readers that they do not sleep at night due to fear of being attacked. This they have complained after much prayer. To those who were able to get my anointing oil in this respect, they have come to the true freedom of their souls and now are enjoying their faith uninterrupted.

Dion Fortune, after studying so many aspect of esoteric manipulation of the occult, has this to say, “The first of these is telepathic hypnotic suggestion. The second is the reinforcement of the suggestion by the invocation of certain invisible agencies. The third is the employment of some physical substance as a point of contact, or magnetic link. The force employed may be used as direct current, transmitted by the mental concentration of the operator or it may be reserved in a kind of psychic storage battery, which may be either an artificial elemental or a talisman”.

It is imperative to say here that a telepathic hypnotic suggestion is a mind to mind communication whereby one person with a bad intension assiduously succeeds in hypnotizing the mind of another, thereby passing an intended instruction to the mind which in turn sends it to the sub-conscious mind. Be informed that the moment the subconscious mind accepts the instruction or suggestion it must be relayed to the affected person in his dreams and if the instruction is evil and devastating, the person recognizes it and wakes up in fear with his conscious mind remembering the dream vividly, later, the dream may become a reality. Many have died through this process of mind (demonic) manipulation.

Too many people find themselves in certain unpleasant conditions and find it impossible to know why they should be there. A lot of supposed criminals are jailed in our courts of law after committing certain offences, which they need not have committed.

Hypnotic suggestions must have been at work by their enemies. This does not mean that there are no born criminals. There are. Again this does not rule out the free moral nature of man by virtue of which he makes choice of his actions. But be informed that suggestion has much role to play in the way Nigerian youths and eminent people die on our roads by accidents.